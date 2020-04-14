LISTEN: Pact formed between California, Washington and Oregon, Burning Man cancelled and more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Local Topics:
- New fire chief for South Lake Tahoe – Clive Savacool
- Roundup of official gov’t meetings around the lake this week:—> SLT City Council, Douglas Co. Planning Commission, IVGID Board of Trustees, Douglas Co. Commissioners
- Burning Man cancelled
National Topics:
- Gov. Newsome announces pact between California, Washington, and Oregon
- Uncharacteristic, campaign style, presidential press conference last night
- Cities banning cars from streets to give room for cyclists and pedestrians
- Farmers: Adapting from wholesale to retail. Huge twist in supply chain
- “Open Up America” task force/council officially formed today
- National #LookUpAtTheSkyDay
