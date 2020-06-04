LISTEN: Peaceful vigils, celebrity golf returns, ‘Tiger King’ zoo awarded to Carole Baskin and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Today’s topics include:
- Truckee and SLT peaceful vigils were not protests
- Celebrity Golf is officially returning (without fans) this year
- Hot August Nights canceled in Reno
- World War 2 flag anonymously returned after Reno protests
- SpaceX successfully launches 60 more Starlink satellites last night. Falcon 9’s 5th ascent into space – landed safely again!
- Delta announces they will not book middle seats on planes through Sept. (even for family)
- Zoom CEO, Eric Yuan, excited to boast of his company’s 169% YOY Q1 revenues…. But left his mic on mute!
- Facebook Adds Tool to Bulk-Delete Old Posts, Hide Content From Other Users (wipe out embarrassing or otherwise personally painful posts via the “Manage Activity”… available on FB mobile first, then desktop)
- Unemployment claims: 1.87M last week, 43M 11-week total (quarter of the labor force)
- The personal-saving rate soared to 33% in April, meaning Americans saved 33% of their disposable income — an all-time high. That’s a dramatic increase from 12.7% in March and is quadruple February’s rate of 8.2%.
- Carole Baskin awarded ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s former zoo
