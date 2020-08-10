LISTEN: Perseid meteor shower peaks this week, Mulan premiere date and more on Tahoe Talk podcast

Bringing you the major news dominating the world right now and some fun niche news for conversation starters as you break bread with friend or family.

Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.

Quick Hits:

Trump signs four executive orders… you’ll hear plenty about this throughout the week, no details yet about overall stimulus checks

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake along North Carolina’s border with Virginia on Sunday… strongest to rock the region since a magnitude 5.2 quake in 1916

12,000+ crew members are still on cruise ships in US waters months after shutdowns

Mulan premieres on Disney+ Sept. 4th for $30 (in addition to $6.99 monthly subscription)

Global spending on cloud services hit a record $35B in the 2nd quarter, surging 30% as companies shifted biz apps online for WFH.

Samsung unveils its 5G Galaxy Note 20 phone at a lowered price tag of $1K

Perseids meteor shower is set to peak this week (Tues/Wed best for our region)

Local News:

Minden protests conclude with no vandalism or injuries

All campfires in NV banned

City Council SLT and other filing deadlines

NLT town hall for small business on Thursday

Bats test positive for rabbles in Douglas Co.

Fact Check:

Trump: “Children are virtually immune from this disease.” False. 97,000 children test positive in the last two weeks of July

National Relaxation Day: Sat. Aug. 15th