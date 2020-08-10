LISTEN: Perseid meteor shower peaks this week, Mulan premiere date and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Quick Hits:
- Trump signs four executive orders… you’ll hear plenty about this throughout the week, no details yet about overall stimulus checks
- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake along North Carolina’s border with Virginia on Sunday… strongest to rock the region since a magnitude 5.2 quake in 1916
- 12,000+ crew members are still on cruise ships in US waters months after shutdowns
- Mulan premieres on Disney+ Sept. 4th for $30 (in addition to $6.99 monthly subscription)
- Global spending on cloud services hit a record $35B in the 2nd quarter, surging 30% as companies shifted biz apps online for WFH.
- Samsung unveils its 5G Galaxy Note 20 phone at a lowered price tag of $1K
- Perseids meteor shower is set to peak this week (Tues/Wed best for our region)
Local News:
- Minden protests conclude with no vandalism or injuries
- All campfires in NV banned
- City Council SLT and other filing deadlines
- NLT town hall for small business on Thursday
- Bats test positive for rabbles in Douglas Co.
Fact Check:
Trump: “Children are virtually immune from this disease.” False. 97,000 children test positive in the last two weeks of July
National Relaxation Day: Sat. Aug. 15th
