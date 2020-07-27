LISTEN: PGA Barracuda Championship kicks off this week and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Today’s topics include:
Local News:
- Schools districts close to or already decided on plans for next school year
- Fall HS sports delayed until January and competitive sports reduced to 6 weeks total
- PGA Barracuda Championship kicks off this week at Old Greenway in Truckee
- Red Flag warning around the Tahoe Basin
Nation and World
- C19 Totals: 16.4m cases, 653k deaths (US = 4.3m, 150k)CARES 2 Act decision expected in congress today for $1t stimulus package
- Fox Sports virtual fans create love and hate among baseball
- Chick-fil-A offers free food voucher for coins amid shortage
- Hawaii braces for rare Hurricane Douglas, Hurricane Hanna devolved into a tropical depression
- Kim Jong Un finally admits COVID is in N. Korea
- Trump’s national security adviser test positive for COVID, the most senior White House official to be tested positive
- Vaccine testing starting this week for 30k volunteers… Moderna and Pfizer leading the pack
- US and Europe launching rover to Mars on Thurs. 7/30 at 4:50am PST from Cape Canaveral – 3rd launch to the red planet this month, Atlas 5… same rocket that took “Curiosity” to Mars
- “Beyond the Bag” Initiative The world’s biggest retailers are trying to replace the plastic shopping bag.
- Serena Williams’ 2-year-old daughter is now the youngest owner in pro sports
- Tues, 7/30 = Nat’l Hamburger Day, Wed 7/29 = Nat’l Chicken Wing Day
