LISTEN: Placer County votes unanimously to move into Stage 3 reopening and more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada.
Today’s topics include:
- El Dorado Co. lifts their nonessential travel ban
- Placer Co. unanimously votes to move into stage 3 reopening
- Harveys Outdoor Summer Concert Series officially canceled for all of 2020
- Unemployment Recap: 2.1M filed last week, 40M+ Total
Miami Dolphins to open drive-in theater at Hard Rock stadium
- Did you know: Tahoe sees more visitors every year than the top 3 National Parks combined
- Global Totals: 5.8M cases, 358K deaths, 100K+ of those in the US
- SpaceX did not launch yesterday due to weather. Saturday, May 30 at 12:22 PST next chance
- Trump threatens to shut down, or highly regulate, social media platforms after Twitter stamps him with two fact checks… announces Wednesday an executive order is on it’s way
- Execs at Walt Disney World Resort unveiled a plan to reopen their Orlando theme parks, starting with the Magic Kingdom and the Animal Kingdom on July 11
- #International Hamburger Day
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User