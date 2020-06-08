LISTEN: Protests continue, California to allow more businesses to open

Around the world, here’s what you missed over the weekend if you unplugged from the news or social and here’s what’s coming up so you can stay in tune… This is the double pandemic version:

What went down:

Global Totals: 7.1M cases, 406K deceased

Demonstrations and protests continue. Public figures from Mit Romney to Steph Curry take part

Viral – Massive BLM mural painted on the street leading to the White House – inspiring similar giant slogans in other cities

Maiden voyage for the “world’s largest all-electric commercial aircraft” from independent company magniX which received federal grant just 3 years ago

CA to begin to open more industries – bucket 1 and bucket 2

Measure T ballot measure upheld by judge to ban VHRs in South Lake Tahoe

Two kayakers rescued near Baldwin Beach on Saturday during Lake Wind Advisory

What’s coming up:

NYC starting to ease stay-at-home. 400K people to join the essential workers category

Yosemite opening gates to public on Thursday

Thurs. 6/11 = National Corn on the Cob Day (lather it up street corn style)

Weather takes another drastic turn toward normal and nice

Tuesday is the last day for Nevadans to mail-in ballots

El Dorado Co. Supervisors, TRPA Planning Commission, City SLT City Council meetings all this happening this week

