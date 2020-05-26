LISTEN: Record setting temperatures around the region this week and more on Tahoe Talk
Today’s topics include:
- C19 Global Totals: 5.6M cases, 348K deceased – WHO issues warning of “immediate second peak”
- Day traders and stock brokers are back on the floor of NYSE Tuesday
- SpaceX launch Wednesday at 1:33 ET to take 2 Americans to ISS – 40% chance of launch due to bad weather, catastrophic failure = 1/270 possibility
- Record setting high temps around the region
- New ban on travelers from Brazil will take effect later today – 2nd highest case load in the world and some officials estimate it’s 10x higher than the published number
- HISTORIC: UC colleges will no longer require students to submit SAT or ACT test scores as part of its admissions process, voted unanimously Thursday in a historic decision likely to have national ripple effects. Instead, the nine campuses plan to develop by 2025 a new standardized test for California residents
- National Paper Airplane Day
- NV Gov. Sisolak expected to make big announcement today – June 4th target date to open casinos
- Lime scooters may (or may not) return to Tahoe this summer
- Brand new 68 unit affordable housing project breaking ground this week – opening Spring 2021
- Whittell High School announced as top public school in state of Nevada – 96% graduation rate
