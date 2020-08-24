LISTEN: Red flag warning, Northstar lawsuit settled, National Dog Day and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Bringing you the major news dominating the world right now and some fun niche news for conversation starters as you break bread with friend or family.
Listen to the latest podcasts here. Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Today’s topics include:
- Red flag warning
- High speed chase ending on Kingsbury
- Northstar lawsuit settled
- Woman swims lake’s distance
- Marco & Laura hit the Gulf today, 2nd & 3rd largest wildfires in CA state history burning approx. 1M acres total so far
- North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has fallen into a coma, a former South Korean official is claiming on the heels of reports that the northern leader has ceded over some of his power to his younger sister.
- Greenland lost a record amount of ice during 2019; the melt is massive enough to cover California in more than 4 feet of water, a new study said.
- Get excited, Mariah Carey fans – new music is on the way.
- After falling two weeks in a row, the number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week; American employers are still cutting record numbers of jobs. According to the jobs site Indeed.com, listings are down by about 20% compared to this time last year. Data released today says the IRS expects there to be almost 40 million fewer employee-classified jobs in 2021 — a condition that might persist to at least 2027 — based on W-2 forms.
Fact Check:
- Michelle Obama: “In one of the states that determined the outcome” of the 2016 presidential race, “the winning margin averaged out to just two votes per precinct, two votes.” -TRUE!
National Day:
- Wed. 8/26 National Dog Day
