LISTEN: Sales of snacks and sweets spiking, more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Staff report
Get up-to-date news and information about the Truckee-Tahoe area.
Today’s topics include:
- 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment last week. Three week total is more than 15 million
- Bernie Sanders drops out of the presidential race.
- Texas and Connecticut arise as new hot spots
- New York deadliest day yet: 800 fatalities in 24 hours (statewide death toll = double 9/11 attack)
- California total number of cases: more than 19,000
- Sales of snacks and sweets are spiking
