LISTEN: Senate passes new $480 billion stimulus bill and more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Today’s topics include:
- Senate officially passes new $480B stimulus bill
- Director of CDC warns that the next wave of COVID-19 could be worse
- Missouri becomes first state to sue China over Coronavirus
- Nevada Governor Sisolak notes says we are still in “Phase Zero”
- What that means: NV schools will continue distance learning for the rest of the school year
- No specific date for “Phase 1” yet but it will include very strict guidelines
- Local Earth Day activities today include: Scavenger hunt run by Tahoe Institute for Natural Sciences; Keep Wildlife Wild by US Forest Service; Waste Free Wednesday
- Gronk breaks the internet. 1 year, $10M contract with Bucs and Brady
