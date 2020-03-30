LISTEN: Social distancing order extended, virtual concerts and more on Tahoe Talk Podcast
Staff report
Get up-to-date news and information about the Truckee-Tahoe area.
Today’s topics include:
- Social distancing (not shelter in place) extended by President Trump through April 30
- “Pop up” field hospital in Central Park
- New York Instacart and Amazon workers planning strike today at fulfillment centers
- Virtual concerts thriving and keeping America connected (raised $1 million last night)
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
