LISTEN: Supreme Court rules employers cannot fire someone for being LGBTQ and more on Tahoe Talk
Staff report
Global News:
- Twitters new “Think Before you Tweet” feature – aimed to check trigger-happy tweeters: If a user retweets an article without opening it, a prompt will pop up encouraging them to read it first
- SpaceX launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites Saturday morning (utilizing the reusable rocket booster from June 2)
- “James Bond” premiere pushed up, “Tenant” pushed back, Oscars likely to be canceled
- iPhone 12 details and pricing leaked on Friday – starting at $649
- SCOTUS: Employers cannot fire someone for being LGBTQ (6-3 opinion Monday morning)
C19:
- C19 Global Totals: 8M cases, 436K deaths (surges in 20 states, Beijing adopting “wartime measures with new outbreak, stocks diving)
- 42K cruise ship workers still stuck at sea or in port because of C19 concerns
BLM:
- Anger in Atlanta – Black man shot and killed after DUI in Wendy’s drive thru, stealing taser, and fleeing from cops)
- Cops and Live PD canceled from TV
- Jordan brand commits $100M to racial equality, Apple $100M for racial justice, YouTube $100M to support Black creators
