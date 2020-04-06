LISTEN: Surgeon General says this is our ‘Pearl Harbor Moment’ and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Staff report
Today’s topics include:
- Officials warn “our hardest days are ahead” and Surgeon General says “this will be our Pearl Harbor Moment”
- Tiger at Bronx, NY zoo tested positive for Covid (officials suspected it was contracted through it’s keeper)
- Walmart ramps up cleaning efforts, 2 Chicago employees die
- Powerful (almost wartime-ish) speech from monarch Queen Elizabeth – “We will meet again!”
- #NationalTwinkieDay
