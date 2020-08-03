LISTEN: Tahoe East Shore Trail temporarily closed, the mysterious seeds from China identified, International Beer Day and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Today’s podcast includes the following topics:
Local News:
- 13-year old becomes youngest to complete Lake Tahoe’s ‘Godfather’ swim
- Tahoe East Shore Trail to temporarily close next week
- NDOT finishing project near Spooner Summit, travel delays expected on US 50
- Best of Tahoe & Truckee nominations are now open
In other news:
- Third Hurricane in 2 weeks to threaten the US – Isaas hit Bahamas over the weekend and making landfall today
- Astronauts Bob and Doug safely splash down after two months aboard ISS
- Mystery seeds from China identified as cabbage, hibiscus, lavender, and mint
- Apple announces release of iPhone 12 will be Oct. 2nd
- The mystery origin of the largest stones used to build Stonehenge has been solved once and for all
Celebrate:
- Fri. Aug. 7 = International Beer Day!
Fact Check:
- Viral social posts claims C19 has infected far fewer people than 2009 H1N1 Swine flu… Not True!
