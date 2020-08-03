LISTEN: Tahoe East Shore Trail temporarily closed, the mysterious seeds from China identified, International Beer Day and more on Tahoe Talk podcast | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

LISTEN: Tahoe East Shore Trail temporarily closed, the mysterious seeds from China identified, International Beer Day and more on Tahoe Talk podcast

News News |

Staff report

Listen to the latest podcasts here. Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.

Today’s podcast includes the following topics:

Local News:

  • 13-year old becomes youngest to complete Lake Tahoe’s ‘Godfather’ swim
  • Tahoe East Shore Trail to temporarily close next week
  • NDOT finishing project near Spooner Summit, travel delays expected on US 50
  • Best of Tahoe & Truckee nominations are now open

In other news:

  • Third Hurricane in 2 weeks to threaten the US – Isaas hit Bahamas over the weekend and making landfall today
  • Astronauts Bob and Doug safely splash down after two months aboard ISS
  • Mystery seeds from China identified as cabbage, hibiscus, lavender, and mint
  • Apple announces release of iPhone 12 will be Oct. 2nd
  • The mystery origin of the largest stones used to build Stonehenge has been solved once and for all

Celebrate:

  • Fri. Aug. 7 = International Beer Day!

Fact Check:

  • Viral social posts claims C19 has infected far fewer people than 2009 H1N1 Swine flu… Not True!

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Entertainment
See more