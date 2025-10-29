Listen: Tahoe TAP Podcast — Balancing Tourism and Sustainability with Jackie Calvert of Visit Truckee-Tahoe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Welcome back to Tahoe TAP — the show that dives into the Things, Adventure, and People that make life around Lake Tahoe so unique. Hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway are back behind the mic, bringing listeners another round of stories, insights, and interviews straight from our mountain community.

This week, the spotlight shines on Jackie Calvert, Executive Director of Visit Truckee-Tahoe , who’s helping guide the town’s vision for sustainable tourism while preserving the authentic mountain charm that makes Truckee special.

Calvert, a longtime Truckee local and proud Sierra Nevada College graduate with a degree in Ski Business & Resort Management, brings a rare mix of resort expertise and community-first leadership to the role. Before stepping into her current position in 2024, she spent more than a decade at Palisades Tahoe, where she helped lead digital and destination marketing strategies that cut vehicle traffic and boosted carpool, rideshare, and park-and-ride participation — proving that smart tourism can also be sustainable.

Under her direction, Visit Truckee-Tahoe continues to champion a balanced approach to growth — supporting local businesses and residents while maintaining the natural beauty and small-town feel that define the region.

In this episode, Mike and Rob sit down with Jackie to explore how visitor strategies are evolving across mountain destinations, what it takes to maintain a healthy balance between tourism and community life, and what’s next for Truckee-Tahoe as it navigates the challenges of growth, stewardship, and sustainability in the Sierra.

Listen in for an inside look at how Truckee is charting a path toward a more sustainable, community-driven future — one visitor at a time.