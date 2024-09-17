LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast – Tahoe Water for Fire Suppression Partnership

Join hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway for another exciting episode of Things, Adventure, and People, where we dive deep into all things Tahoe! In this episode, we kick off with a local news roundup, covering the top stories from around the Tahoe region.

Then, we shift gears to focus on the Tahoe Water for Fire Suppression Partnership , a vital bi-state collaboration formed in response to the 2007 Angora Fire . We’re joined by three special guests: Justin Broglio (PIO at North Tahoe PUD ), Shelly Thomsen (Director of Public and Legislative Affairs at South Tahoe Public Utility District ), and Kim Boyd (Director of Strategic Affairs at Tahoe City Public Utility District ).

Together, they share how the partnership is working to upgrade the region’s outdated water infrastructure—originally designed for summer cabins—to better support firefighting efforts. This includes installing new fire hydrants, upsizing waterlines, and adding emergency generators and water storage tanks. Since 2009, the partnership has leveraged $20 million in federal funding to implement over $52 million in critical fire suppression projects, with an additional $120 million needed over the next five years to safeguard Tahoe’s communities from wildfire.

Enjoy this fascinating discussion on how Tahoe is preparing for the future and the ongoing efforts to protect this beautiful region.