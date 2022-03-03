Listen: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Denise Upton
Executive Director of Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care joins the Tahoe TAP
For the month of March on Tahoe TAP, we highlight women pillars in our Tahoe community. This episode, as always, we recap the hard work of reporters at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun with our local news headlines followed up by various national topics.
Plus, in honor of National Old Stuff Day on March 2, we chat about some of our favorite old monuments, buildings, and journeys around the Tahoe basin.
Our highlight interview of the podcast finishes with Denis Upton from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.
After joining LTWC in 1995, Denise became one of the most hands-on volunteers involved with the daily care at LTWC. She served on the LTWC board for six years and was the president for two terms before being hired as Animal Care Director in 2014. More than anything, her life revolves around Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.
How to consume:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0z7qOLLaoxn1LOeOBf5asM?si=dc129e6f211a4e80
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-26-denise-upton-lake-tahoe-wildlife-care/id1478778273?i=1000552811269
Podbean: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0z7qOLLaoxn1LOeOBf5asM?si=dc129e6f211a4e80
Enjoy!
