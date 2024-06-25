LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Jesse Patterson

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP! In the latest episode, hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway delve into local news and engage in an in-depth conversation with Jesse Patterson, Chief Strategy Officer of the League to Save Lake Tahoe, popularly known as Keep Tahoe Blue.

Known as Tahoe’s strongest environmental watchdog, “The League” proactively identifies problems and finds solutions using science and innovation to take rapid action – Their 3 main pillars are tackling invasive species, combating pollution and advancing restoration

For over a decade, Patterson has been at the forefront of the League’s campaigns and plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the lake’s natural beauty and ecological health. His responsibilities include supporting the CEO and executive team in developing and implementing strategies to protect Lake Tahoe. His efforts encompass advocacy, education, collaboration, and communication, ensuring a comprehensive approach to environmental preservation.

Patterson’s background is both diverse and impressive. Before joining the League, he worked with the California Coastal Commission and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. He holds a Master of Environmental Science and Management from the Donald Bren School at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), and a Bachelor of Science in Aquatic Biology from UCSB. Outside of his professional endeavors, Patterson enjoys outdoor activities such as surfing, SCUBA diving, hiking, mountain biking, and snowboarding.

Stay tuned to the Tahoe TAP for more local news and inspiring conversations with the people who make Tahoe a vibrant and resilient community.