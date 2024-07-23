LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Shaggy
Your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, are here to bring you another exciting episode of Things, Adventure, and People, all Tahoe-related, for your listening pleasure. The highlight of today’s show is our exclusive interview with Grammy Award winner Shaggy, the headliner of the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival happening from Saturday, August 3, through Sunday, August 4 at Palisades Tahoe.
Born Orville Richard Burrell and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Shaggy is the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in music history, having sold more than 40 million album units to date. He has landed eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven albums on the Billboard 200. Shaggy is among the top three streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify.
He has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards, winning twice for Best Reggae Album with “Boombastic” in 1996 and “44/876” with Sting in 2019. In 2007, he was awarded the Jamaican Order of Distinction with the rank of Commander. In 2022, he received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University.
Listen below (or on Spotify, Apple, or Google podcasts) as we dive deeper into Shaggy’s illustrious career and his upcoming performance at the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival.
