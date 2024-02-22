LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Tahoe SNOWFEST’S Doug Hartline
This week the Tahoe TAP podcast brings you Doug Hartline, Board President of North Lake Tahoe’s SNOWFEST – one of the largest winter mountain festivals on the west coast. In its 42nd year, this 10-day, annual event celebrates the best of North Lake Tahoe and all it has to offer by showcasing the relationships between the local community and the people who visit. Their mission is to support local nonprofits, public programs, student organizations, and scholarships, through the production of a unique set of events dating back to its ideation in 1981.
From ski town nightlife to outdoor family-friendly events, you’ll be sure to find an event that will keep you looking forward to next year’s SNOWFEST celebration.
For more information, go to TahoeSnowFest.org.
This year’s SNOWFEST begins Thursday, Feb. 29 and goes through Sunday, March 10.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.