LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with WinterWonderGrass headliner Devil Makes Three

This week the Tahoe TAP podcast brings you The Devil Makes Three which is headlining WinterWonderGrass music festival – the 8th annual alpine celebration of bluegrass music and springtime in the Sierra being held April 5 – April 7, 2024, at the Palisades Tahoe Resort in Olympic Valley, California.

The Devil Makes Three is an Americana band known for their unique blend of “bluegrass” which is described on their website as wandering folk, Delta blues, whiskey-soaked ragtime, and reckless rock ‘n’ roll. Their lyrics often explore themes of love, loss, addiction, and the darker aspects of life, drawing from both traditional folk music and contemporary storytelling.



The band formed in 2002 in Santa Cruz, California, and consists of Pete Bernhard (guitar, vocals), Lucia Turino (upright bass, vocals), and Cooper McBean (guitar, banjo, vocals).



One of the defining characteristics of The Devil Makes Three’s music is their raw and energetic live performances, often featuring intricate vocal harmonies and skillful instrumentation.



You can witness them LIVE at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, April 6th, 2024!