Listen: Tahoe TAP with Andy Buckley

Welcome to another episode of Tahoe TAP, where we bring you the latest news, stories, and personalities shaping life in the Sierra. Your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, are here to keep it local, lively, and always Tahoe-focused.

In this episode, we’re diving into one of the biggest topics in Lake Tahoe (Homewood’s new development of a village and gondola) with a true industry veteran: Andy Buckley, VP and General Manager of Homewood Mountain Resort .

Andy has worked in the ski industry for the last forty years, starting as a guide in the French Alpine Resort of Flaine in ’84. Since then, he has worked in various operations at Vail Mountain, Colorado, then moved to Northstar, CA to work on the Village Development in 2002. He oversaw the construction of the temporary and permanent skier service buildings and retail components of the new village, plus the iconic summer and winter operations at Northstar from 2007-2020. In 2020 he started Hilltop Consulting and Development and chiefly focused on summer development projects for Jackson Hole, Sun Valley, Deer Valley and Palisades Tahoe. In 2023 he joined the Homewood team to oversee operations and guide operational development, becoming GM in late 2024.