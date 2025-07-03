Listen: Tahoe TAP with Brian Baumgartner

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP — your go-to source for all Things, Adventure, and People in and around Lake Tahoe! Hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway are back on the mic, ready to serve up another round of fresh stories from the region. We’ll start with a look at what’s buzzing around the basin, then tee up a fun conversation with celebrity guest Brian Baumgartner as we turn the spotlight to the 2025 American Century Championship .

Brian Baumgartner is best known for his role as Kevin Malone on the NBC sitcom The Office and its related spin-off webisodes, which earned him two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Daytime Emmy Awards. Baumgartner had starring roles in Into Temptation, Ordinary World, and Electric Jesus

He’s an 18-time competitor at Lake Tahoe’s celebrity golf tournament held annually at Edgewood Tahoe. A fan favorite among the crowd, he happily describes ACC as both his “favorite and hardest week of the year,” calling it non-negotiable on his calendar.