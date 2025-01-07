LISTEN: Tahoe TAP with Bryan Allegretto

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP! Join hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway as they bring you the latest Things, Adventure, and People from around the Tahoe region. This week, we’re diving into the world of snow forecasting with none other than Bryan Allegretto—California Snow Forecaster and part owner of OpenSnow , aka Tahoe’s snow bible.

Bryan, also known as B.A., is a rockstar in the mountain weather community, trusted by skiers and riders across the globe. From his roots in South Jersey chasing storms for surf and snow to becoming a go-to expert with over two decades of forecasting experience, Bryan shares his journey, tools of the trade, and a few of his personal insights on where to ski.

Tune in for a fresh round of Tahoe news and an inside look at how the magic of accurate snow forecasting keeps powder chasers on their toes. This is one episode you won’t want to miss!