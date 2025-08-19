Listen: Tahoe TAP with Cristi Creegan

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP — the show where Things, Adventure, and People come to life! Your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, are back on the mic with another episode full of Tahoe flavor.

We’re pumped you’re tuning in! We’ll start things off with a rundown of what’s buzzing around the basin, then dive into a great convo with Cristi Creegan, CEO of the Tahoe Chamber — a powerhouse organization championing, connecting, and elevating the South Shore business community. Before coming to the Chamber, Cristi was a council member at the City of South Lake Tahoe, elected in 2020, and served as the mayor in 2023.

Cristi took over as Chief Executive Officer of the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce in June 2024, and she’s excited to ensure that the Tahoe Chamber continues to be the voice of business and a champion for our community.

She brings extensive experience in nonprofit management and organizational leadership, having served at the California Rangeland Trust and the Sierra Nevada Alliance, plus on the boards of Live Violence Free, the Tahoe Heritage Foundation, and Tahoe Parents Nursery School. A graduate of UC Berkeley with a BA in English, Cristi also holds a JD with a Certificate in Environmental and Natural Resources Law from the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis & Clark College.

A 28-year resident of South Lake Tahoe, Cristi lives with her husband, Bernard, and their two daughters. She loves swimming in the lake, reading novels, and celebrating the connections that make the South Shore such a great place to live.