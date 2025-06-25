Listen: Tahoe TAP with Meg Peart

On the latest episode of Tahoe TAP — where Things, Adventure, and People around the lake take center stage! Hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway are back behind the mic to deliver another dose of fresh Tahoe stories straight to your ears. We’ll kick things off with a roundup of what’s making waves around the region and then dive into a conversation with someone who’s making a big impact right here in our backyard: Meg Peart!

Meg Peart is the Executive Director of Valhalla Tahoe , where she combines her love of the arts with a strong foundation in nonprofit management. A longtime South Lake Tahoe resident, Meg brings both local insight and professional experience to her role—producing concerts, theatre, and community events while leading preservation efforts at the historic Heller Estate.

Prior to joining Valhalla, she managed human resources and grant administration at the Tahoe Resource Conservation District.

Meg is passionate about building community through culture and keeping Tahoe’s heritage alive through storytelling, performance, and meaningful connection.