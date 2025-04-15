Listen: Tahoe TAP with Missy Mohler

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP, everyone! Your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, bringing you another fresh episode of Things, Adventure and People all Tahoe related. On this episode we talk with Missy Mohler, Executive Director of Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships (SWEP) which promotes environmental stewardship by connecting students to their local community and environment

Missy grew up on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe where her love and interest for the environment was fostered. After studying abroad extensively and at UC Berkeley, Missy returned to settle in the Tahoe/Truckee region. Shortly thereafter she began a school program in which she taught environmental education and science classes.

In 2008 she was hired at Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships as Project Director and became SWEP’s Executive Director in 2011. One of Missy’s goals at SWEP has been to empower students to become stewards of the Tahoe Truckee region through experiences and connections to their local environment. Missy has a Bachelor’s degree in Primatology with a focus in Conservation Education, from UC Berkeley as well as a Master’s in Education.