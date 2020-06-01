LISTEN: Target temporarily closing stores due to protests, curfews and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Today’s topics include:
- National Automobile Museum in Reno reopens today
- Protesters bike into Reno City Hall Sat. night (Mayor sets 5:30pm curfew)
- Tahoe: 75-80 and sunny most of the week
- Casinos opening June 4th
- 140-150 cities waking up to aftermath of a weekend of protests
- Target temporarily closing stores across the nation due to protests and curfews. Employees will still be paid.
- Global C19 Totals: 6.2M cases, 375K deaths
- Trump officially ends relationship with WHO – USA’s $450M/yr contribution is the largest of any nation
- Pope Francis resumes Sunday blessings of St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City after 3 month hiatus
- Bob & Doug safely board the ISS Sunday morning
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User