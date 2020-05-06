LISTEN: Tom Cruise to make movie in space, National Nurses Day and more on Tahoe Talk
Today’s topics include:
- Sierra at Tahoe announces pass savings and details for 20/21 season
- Tonight (7-9 p.m.) local musicians come together to raise money for local families – this is the second from Tahoe supports Tahoe, which the first raised $15k for Tahoe Magic
- Truckee/North Tahoe cancels fireworks show & parade – SLT still TBD
- Report of increased rattlesnake activity in the Basin
- #NationalNursesDay – Also kicks off National Nurses Week which then ends on Florence Nightingales birthday May 12
- New poll shows the majority of the country (63%) believes we’re “opening too soon”
- Tom Cruise will make a movie on the International Space Station – first actor to ever film movie in space
- WILD: 3 Russian Doctors Treating The Coronavirus Have Fallen Out Of Windows In Just Over A Week… A medical researcher said to be on the “verge of making very significant” coronavirus findings was found shot to death over the weekend in Pennsylvania
