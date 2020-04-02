LISTEN: Unemployment rate spikes, hiking wins and National Burrito Day on Tahoe Talk podcast
Staff report
Get up-to-date news and information about the Truckee-Tahoe area.
Today’s topics include:
- Hiking wins the Tahoe Tribune bracket as “Lake Tahoe’s Best Recreation”
- US unemployment rate spikes to 6.6 million Americans
- Don’t file taxes? No problem. You’ll still get a stimulus check
- World death toll is 50,000; United States is 5,100
- #NationalBurritoDay!
