LISTEN: Vaccines for California, Epic vs. Ikon and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
National News:
- 2020 is back at it again! Invasive and creepy snake-sized Hammerhead worms Virgina and Georgia.
- Yellowstone sets record for visitors last month: The park hosted 837,499 recreational visits, a 21% increase from September 2019
- Historic 2020 hurricane season is officially “over”
- Starbucks is offering free coffee for frontline workers through the month of December.
- Cyrpto currency is on fire again! Leader of the industry, Bitcoin, hit an all time high yesterday at $19,850 – During the crash in March it was as low as $4,800.
- Beyoncé, up for nine Grammys this year, now has a lifetime 79 nominations and 24 wins, making her the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history . She’s tied with Paul McCartney for the second most-nominated artist of all time.
- The cost of an average Thanksgiving dinner for 10 dropped 4% this year to $46.90, or less than $5 per person, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
- Chipotle to test out smoked brisket as a protein option and McDs is bringing back the McRib
- CA is delaying the start of Dungeness crab season. Fish and wildlife officials say’s that’s because whales are continuing their migration and could become entangled in fishing equipment. Estimated opening mid to late December.
- “Pandemic” named word of the year by Merriam-Webster.
Regional News:
- 10,000+ active cases in Washoe Co. – 1 in every 50 people within the county!
- Governor Newsom announces state of CA to receive 327,000 doses of the C19 vaccine
- The Tahoe Film Fest will feature six music documentaries from Dec. 3-6, at the Crystal Bay Club Casino’s Crown Room
- Local ski resorts opening with precautions and above average snowpack for November
- Epic vs. Ikon ski pass war reshapes ski industry
- Local residents open family-friendly tubing park in Meyers
