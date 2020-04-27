LISTEN: Vail announces plan to reimburse pass holders, speeding on the rise and more on Tahoe Talk
Today’s topics include:
- US nearing 1M total cases, over 55k deceased
- Speeding over 100 mph is on the rise on CA & NV Highways
- Regional construction is ‘business as usual’ for the most part right now
- New scams every single day
- CDC releases six more symptoms of COVID-19 (Chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste or smell)
- Vail announces comprehensive plan to reimburse pass holders for early closure and offering pass insurance for free next season
- This week: IRS will be issuing stimulus checks to social security recipients that didn’t file in ’18/19 (7% annual raise)
- US senator Lindsey Graham believes Kim Jong Un ‘dead or incapacitated’
- Nevada National Guard flyover Tuesday to honor frontline COVID-19 workers
