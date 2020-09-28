LISTEN: Wildfires, debate Tuesday and more on Tahoe Talk Podcast
Staff report
Today’s topics include:
- Postponement of events in the area
- Bike Swim Ride around the lake is a success
- Marlette human remains found
- Wildfires explode Sunday night, Debate Tuesday, NBA Finals Wednesday, MLB playoffs
- Amazon Prime Day announced for Oct. 13 and 14
- Since all its resorts abruptly shut on March 17th, Vail’s profits for the year plunged 68%. But Vail’s stock is up 40% since then on hopes of greener slopes this winter
- Western Joshua tree gets temporary endangered species status: due to the ravages of climate change — The California Fish and Game Commission’s vote marked the first time a species has been granted protections due to climate change under the state’s Endangered Species Act. Ironically this happened on the same day it granted 15 solar energy farms permission to remove Joshua trees in the way of their projects
- Fact Check: Viral video claims Bill Gate’s is making $200B from vaccines. 26-second clip has been cut from a longer TV interview, where Gates estimated the global social and economic benefits from his foundation’s $10 billion investment
- Sun. Oct. 4 = National Taco Day
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User