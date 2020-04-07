LISTEN: World Health Day, National Beer Day and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Staff report
Today’s topics include:
- The death toll in USA is worse than six wars combined… Totals: 77k globally, near 11k USA
- Nevada Gov. Sisolak may “tighten the faucet” if Nevadans continue to not follow protocols
- British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is in ICU as of Monday
- #WorldHealthDay #NationalBeerDay
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
