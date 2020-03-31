LISTEN: ‘Zoom bombing,’ a call for more healthcare workers and National Tater Day on Tahoe Talk Podcast
Staff report
Get up-to-date news and information about the Truckee-Tahoe area.
Today’s topics include:
- “Zoom bombing” hackers breaking into group videos
- MD, VA, AZ issue stay-at-home orders
- US statistics… Sunday night: 100K could die, Tuesday morning: 200K could die
- March 31st = National Tater Day!
- Burning Man ticket sales postponed
- Gov. Newsome calls for “almost healthcare workers” to help out
- Tahoe TAP coming out Thursday morning with Todd Offenbacher
