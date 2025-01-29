Little Gems of the Sierra expands to meet Truckee’s growing childcare needs

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Little Gems of the Sierra, a nonprofit Waldorf-inspired early childhood program, is expanding once again to meet the increasing demand for childcare in the Truckee-Tahoe region. Since its launch in 2020, the program has evolved to serve local families, most recently adding its first infant classroom and planning further growth to accommodate rising enrollment needs.

Little Gems began as a small two-classroom preschool in downtown Truckee, only to face an early challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic. After temporarily shutting down, it relocated near the Northstar firehouse and expanded to four classrooms, serving up to 44 children daily. However, lease expirations and regulatory hurdles forced multiple moves, requiring resilience from both staff and families.

Through it all, Little Gems has remained a trusted child care provider. “We’ve had families follow us through three different locations in three years,” Andorra Fierro, director of Little Gems, said.

This year, the school reached a significant milestone with the opening of its first infant classroom for children as young as three months old. Historically, Little Gems had only served children ages two and older, but the increasing demand for infant care prompted the expansion.

“Parents literally will ask to get put on the waitlist before their babies are born,” Fierro said. “It’s a smart thing to do in Truckee-Tahoe, as all the facilities navigate their availability.”

The expansion comes as California’s Universal Transitional Kindergarten (TK) rollout reshapes early childhood education. While many four-year-olds are now eligible for TK in public schools, the need for care for younger children remains critical. Private providers like Little Gems must balance this shift while keeping tuition affordable and staff wages competitive in Truckee’s high-cost economy.

Beyond its classrooms, Little Gems offers unique programs that set it apart. The school operates a full food program, led by Fierro’s husband, who serves as the in-house chef. From scratch-made bread to nutritious daily hot meals, the program ensures children receive high-quality food as part of their tuition.

Operating in a mountain town comes with additional challenges, from snow days to long commutes for staff traveling from Reno. “Even during big snow years, we’ve tried to stay open whenever possible,” Fierro said. “Sometimes just providing four hours of care is better than nothing.”

The school also fosters a strong sense of community among parents. “It’s just as important for the parents to create social networks,” Fierro said.

Founded by a group of parents seeking an alternative approach to early education, Little Gems has stayed true to its mission despite the challenges of relocation and shifting regulations. The school’s ability to adapt and grow has reinforced its place as a vital part of the Truckee-Tahoe community.

As more families seek quality early childhood education, Little Gems remains committed to providing nurturing care and building lasting relationships. “We’ve worked hard to maintain relationships with our families and adapt to the changing landscape of childcare,” Fierro said. “It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth it.”

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.