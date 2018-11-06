LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: County, state and national results

Welcome to the Sierra Sun's live coverage of the general election, where we'll report results live as they're released at the county, state and national levels of the election. Our live feed from the newsroom is set to start at 7 p.m., just an hour ahead of polls closing. Election officials today said they'd expect the first round of results to be released around 8:30 p.m.

Some of the high-profile local races include the campaigns for Nevada County Sheriff, Truckee Town Council, Congressional District 4, and Truckee Tahoe Airport Board.