‘Live History’ event at Gatekeeper Museum
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Gatekeeper Museum in Tahoe City, under the direction of Susan Winter, is thrilled to announce its upcoming “Live History” event, set for Sept. 20. This unique evening promises an immersive experience featuring an escape room, costumes, and mystery theater, all designed to bring history to life in a captivating and entertaining way.
Despite the nature of the event, ticket sales have yet to reflect the excitement surrounding it. With a ticket price of just $30, attendees will not only enjoy a night full of activities but also savor a selection of small bites and drinks included in the price.
The “Live History” event is set to be a highlight of the fall season, featuring a professional group of actors from out of state who will deliver an exceptional performance. This special evening is designed to appeal to all ages, offering a memorable and interactive experience for families, friends, and history enthusiasts alike.
The Gatekeeper Museum, known for its dedication to preserving local history, is eager to share this unique event with the community.
