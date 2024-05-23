Live music around Lake Tahoe: May-July
There is no doubt that the crisp mountain air, the smell of pine and views of the lakes and mountains make for a perfect backdrop for live music. All summer long musicians from all genres will be performing in Tahoe and Truckee’s various venues.
Here is a look at the live music options this May, June and July.
Concerts at Common Beach, Tahoe City, CA
June 16: Lebo & Friends
June 23: Red Dirt Ruckus
June 30: Boot Juice
July 7: Lindsay + The Cheeks with opening act Coburn Station
July 14: Diggin’ Dirt
July 21: Joy and Madness
July 28: Simon Kurth All Star Showcase
The Shops at Heavenly Village, Stateline, NV
The Shops at Heavenly Village will be hosting free outdoor concerts every Friday and Saturday evening through Labor Day from 5:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The free shows in this series are held on the stage between the Fire and Ice and Gunbarrel Tavern restaurants or in front of Azul Latin Kitchen.
May 24: Serena Karise Band
May 26: Erika Malone’s Eminence
May 31: Greg Austin Music
June 1: Austin Mo XPerience
June 7: Michael Furlong
June 8: Jakes Garage
June 14: Drinking W/ Clowns
June 15: False Rhythms VTA & The Tahoe Tribe
June 21: Rick Hays & American Steel
June 22: Remix
June 28: One Way Street
June 29: Golden Cadalacs
July 4: Highway Vagabonds
July 5: Miki Ray and the Hooligans
July 6: American Mile
July 11: One Way Street
July 12: NV 445
July 13: Spazmatics
July 19: David Pereze Band
July 20: The Band Clic
July 26: VTA & the Tahoe Tribe
July 27: Heidi Incident
Three Sheets Brewing Company, Tahoe City, CA
Three Sheets Brewing will have live music Sundays through September 1. The shows are free and all ages are welcome. Shows begin at 7 p.m. at 700 N. Lake Blvd in Tahoe City
June 23: Blü Egyptian
June 30: Dark Corners & Keyser Soze
July 7: Tim Bluhm & The Coffis Brothers
July 14: Late for the Train
July 21: Fox & Buck
July 28: Joe Kaplow & Whiskerman
Sunsnow Event Company presents Music in the Park, a summer concert series at Tahoe Paradise Park. Concerts are from 5-8 p.m.
June 7: Trey Stone Band
June 28: Boot Juice
July 19: Simon Kurth & Friends
Music in the Park, Truckee, CA
On Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District and Val Videgain Real Estate Team will have live music.
June 19 (6 p.m. show start time): Dead Winter Carpenters and Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays
June 26: Sierra Roc
July 3: Matt Axton
July 10: Down the Rabbit Hole July 17: Classical Tahoe
July 24: Blu Egyptian
July 31: Blues Monsters
Music on the Beach, Kings Beach, CA
The Music on the Beach concert series is on Fridays from 6-8:30 p.m. at Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Concerts are free and local food vendors will have food available for purchase from 6-9 p.m.
June 14: Marty O’Reilly
June 21: Mescalito
June 28: Blü Egyptian
July 5: Lumanation
July 12: Broken Compass Bluegrass
July 19: GrooveSessions
July 26: Boot Juice
Alibi Amphitheater Sunday Sessions, Incline Village, NV
Alibi Ale Works is hosting free live music from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Sundays at Incline Public House.
June 2: Mountain Folk
June 9: Joaquin & Friends
June 16: Alice Osborn
June 23: Robbie Gade
June 30: Dark Corners
July 7: Nick Eng
July 14: Subra Doyle
July 21: Bob Home
July 28: David Lutz
Tunes on Tap, Incline Village, NV
Alibi Ale Works Sunset Concert Series, Tunes on Tap, will be on Thursdays from 7-10 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works.
June 20: Coburn Station
June 27: Peter Joseph Burtt & The King Tide
July 11: Tha Exchange
July 18: The Sundown Drifters
July 25: Boca De Rio
Lake Tahoe Concert Series at Harvey’s
Each year the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys hosts the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series, which has some of the hottest music acts under the stars performing in a 4,000-seat amphitheater. Tickets can be purchased at visitlaketahoe.com/events/summer-concert-series/
June 14: Jordan Davis
June 22: Lake Tahoe is for Lovers
July 12: Palm Tree Music Festival
The Gambler’s Run Music Festival returns to the Crystal Bay Club for the second annual festival. Tickets can be purchased at tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/gambler-s-run-music-festival-100220
July 26: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Motet
July 27: Jackie Greene w/ Special Guest Karl Denson, The Main Squeeze, The Mother Hips, Assembly of Dust, Blü Egyptian
July 28: The Wood Brothers, Donovan Frankenreiter, Rayland Baxter, Clay Street Unit, Coburn Society
Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part live music roundup. This part features the live music through July. The next part will be published in July and will feature the August-September lineups.
