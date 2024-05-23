Live music around Lake Tahoe: May-July

There is no doubt that the crisp mountain air, the smell of pine and views of the lakes and mountains make for a perfect backdrop for live music. All summer long musicians from all genres will be performing in Tahoe and Truckee’s various venues.

Here is a look at the live music options this May, June and July.

Concerts at Common Beach, Tahoe City, CA

June 16: Lebo & Friends

June 23: Red Dirt Ruckus

June 30: Boot Juice

July 7: Lindsay + The Cheeks with opening act Coburn Station

July 14: Diggin’ Dirt

July 21: Joy and Madness

July 28: Simon Kurth All Star Showcase

The Shops at Heavenly Village, Stateline, NV

The Shops at Heavenly Village will be hosting free outdoor concerts every Friday and Saturday evening through Labor Day from 5:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The free shows in this series are held on the stage between the Fire and Ice and Gunbarrel Tavern restaurants or in front of Azul Latin Kitchen.

May 24: Serena Karise Band

May 26: Erika Malone’s Eminence

May 31: Greg Austin Music

June 1: Austin Mo XPerience

June 7: Michael Furlong

June 8: Jakes Garage

June 14: Drinking W/ Clowns

June 15: False Rhythms VTA & The Tahoe Tribe

June 21: Rick Hays & American Steel

June 22: Remix

June 28: One Way Street

June 29: Golden Cadalacs

July 4: Highway Vagabonds

July 5: Miki Ray and the Hooligans

July 6: American Mile

July 11: One Way Street

July 12: NV 445

July 13: Spazmatics

July 19: David Pereze Band

July 20: The Band Clic

July 26: VTA & the Tahoe Tribe

July 27: Heidi Incident

Three Sheets Brewing Company, Tahoe City, CA

Three Sheets Brewing will have live music Sundays through September 1. The shows are free and all ages are welcome. Shows begin at 7 p.m. at 700 N. Lake Blvd in Tahoe City

June 23: Blü Egyptian

June 30: Dark Corners & Keyser Soze

July 7: Tim Bluhm & The Coffis Brothers

July 14: Late for the Train

July 21: Fox & Buck

July 28: Joe Kaplow & Whiskerman

Music in the Park, Meyers, CA

Sunsnow Event Company presents Music in the Park, a summer concert series at Tahoe Paradise Park. Concerts are from 5-8 p.m.

June 7: Trey Stone Band

June 28: Boot Juice

July 19: Simon Kurth & Friends

Music in the Park, Truckee, CA

On Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District and Val Videgain Real Estate Team will have live music.

June 19 (6 p.m. show start time): Dead Winter Carpenters and Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays

June 26: Sierra Roc

July 3: Matt Axton

July 10: Down the Rabbit Hole July 17: Classical Tahoe

July 24: Blu Egyptian

July 31: Blues Monsters

Music on the Beach, Kings Beach, CA

The Music on the Beach concert series is on Fridays from 6-8:30 p.m. at Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Concerts are free and local food vendors will have food available for purchase from 6-9 p.m.

June 14: Marty O’Reilly

June 21: Mescalito

June 28: Blü Egyptian

July 5: Lumanation

July 12: Broken Compass Bluegrass

July 19: GrooveSessions

July 26: Boot Juice

Alibi Amphitheater Sunday Sessions, Incline Village, NV

Alibi Ale Works is hosting free live music from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Sundays at Incline Public House.

June 2: Mountain Folk

June 9: Joaquin & Friends

June 16: Alice Osborn

June 23: Robbie Gade

June 30: Dark Corners

July 7: Nick Eng

July 14: Subra Doyle

July 21: Bob Home

July 28: David Lutz

Tunes on Tap, Incline Village, NV

Alibi Ale Works Sunset Concert Series, Tunes on Tap, will be on Thursdays from 7-10 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works.

June 20: Coburn Station

June 27: Peter Joseph Burtt & The King Tide

July 11: Tha Exchange

July 18: The Sundown Drifters

July 25: Boca De Rio

Lake Tahoe Concert Series at Harvey’s

Each year the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys hosts the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series, which has some of the hottest music acts under the stars performing in a 4,000-seat amphitheater. Tickets can be purchased at visitlaketahoe.com/events/summer-concert-series/

June 14: Jordan Davis

June 22: Lake Tahoe is for Lovers

July 12: Palm Tree Music Festival

Gambler’s Run Music Festival

The Gambler’s Run Music Festival returns to the Crystal Bay Club for the second annual festival. Tickets can be purchased at tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/gambler-s-run-music-festival-100220

July 26: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Motet

July 27: Jackie Greene w/ Special Guest Karl Denson, The Main Squeeze, The Mother Hips, Assembly of Dust, Blü Egyptian

July 28: The Wood Brothers, Donovan Frankenreiter, Rayland Baxter, Clay Street Unit, Coburn Society

Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part live music roundup. This part features the live music through July. The next part will be published in July and will feature the August-September lineups.