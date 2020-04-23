LIVE NOW: YubaNet Town Hall — Nevada County status update
Today’s YubaNet Town Hall gives a status update on Nevada County and COVID-19.
Panelists include Heidi Hall, chairwoman of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors; Stephanie Ortiz, executive dean of the Nevada County Campus of Sierra College; Dr. Brian Evans, president of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital; Scott Lay, Nevada County superintendent of schools; and Dr. Ken Cutler, Nevada County public health officer.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User