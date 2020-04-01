Live Webinar Thursday: Mental health during a pandemic
The Sierra Sun is hosting the next webinar in a weekly series addressing the questions and impacts of the coronavirus on Thursday, April 2 at 1 p.m.
This week’s webinar will focus on issues of mental health during the coronavirus outbreak. Topics include coping strategies during isolation, ways to access resources, and ways to recognize when individuals might be struggling with mental health.
Held in partnership with other Swift Communications newspapers, the session will feature three panelists from California and Utah:
- Phebe Bell, Behavioral Health Director for the Nevada County Department of Health in Grass Valley, Calif.
- Dr. Clint Purvance, President & CEO of Barton Health in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
- Deanna Rhodes, Executive Director of CONNECT Summit County in Park City, Utah.
The webinar will be streamed live on SierraSun.com/coronavirus and on the Sierra Sun’s Facebook page
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.