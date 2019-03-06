Livestream coverage of fire protection panel discussion in Nevada City

The Nevada County Resource Conservation District and Nevada County Office of Emergency Services are partnering for a free public screening at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday of "Fire and Forest Health: Your Tahoe National Forest"alongside "Wilder than Wild: Fire, Forest and the Future" at the Nevada Theatre.

Following the films, the community is invited to join an ongoing conversation around the new reality of living with fire in the wildland urban interface. Panelists represent a diverse cross-section of the wildfire prevention community including: Cal Fire, Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, Nevada County Resource Conservation District, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Tahoe National Forest and University of California Cooperative Extension. The panel discussion will be moderated by YubaNet Co-founder Pascale Fusshoeller.

Nevada County Media, KVMR, YubaNet, The Union, and KNCO have joined forces to ensure the community participates in this event, through livestream coverage of the panel discussion. With the help of these media partners, and filmmakers Kevin White and Steve Most, the films and discussion will be available on various media channels.

Watch the film on Nevada County Media Channel 18. Live, community-wide, panel coverage will be available on KNCO, KVMR, YubaNet and The Union. Additionally, Fusshoeller will take questions from the audience and online via townhall@Yubanet.com.

Space is limited; to secure your seat please retrieve your free ticket early on Eventbrite at: ReadyNevadaCounty.Eventbrite.com. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. and the films will begin promptly at 5:15 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City.

THE FILMS

"Wilder than Wild: Fire, Forests, and the Future" is a one-hour documentary that reveals how fire suppression and climate change have exposed Western forests to large, high severity wildfires, while greenhouse gases released from these fires contribute to global warming. This cycle jeopardizes forests and affects all with extreme weather and more wildfires, some of which are now entering highly populated wildland-urban areas.

"Fire and Forest Health: Your Tahoe National Forest" is an 11-minute film about the Tahoe National Forest, and how wildland firefighters prepare for yet another fire season. This film captures that wildland firefighters aren't the only Tahoe National Forest employees trying to stop catastrophic wildfires and increase forest health. This film explores why Tahoe's National Forests have changed and what's being done to reverse this trend.

Source: Nevada County Resource Conservation District and County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services