Livestrong partners with golfer and cancer survivor Ian Gilligan for PGA debut

TRUCKEE, Calif.– Livestrong has taken a significant step forward in its mission to support cancer survivors, announcing a new partnership with collegiate golf champion and cancer survivor Ian Gilligan. At the Barracuda Championship in Truckee on July 18, Gilligan made his debut in a powerful display of solidarity, sporting Livestrong’s yellow wristband and logo.

Gilligan’s journey with cancer began at age 15 when he was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma. Despite the challenges, he emerged victorious and went on to achieve unbelievable success in golf, including being named the 2021 Nevada High School Golfer of the Year and winning the Nevada 5A Regional Individual Championship three times. His resilience and determination led him to compete in the Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour at just 16, a year after his diagnosis. Gilligan, now 21, is fully in remission.

“Golf helped a lot with taking my mind off things during treatment,” Gilligan said. “I’m thankful that I get to play golf at a high level with my friends. I’m very lucky to have survived.”

Gilligan taking break from hitting golf balls after becoming winded quickly during battle with Lymphoma. Provided / Grant Gilligan

“I am honored to partner with Livestrong in the fight to beat cancer,” Gilligan said. “As a cancer survivor, I have personally witnessed how Livestrong is making a difference in the lives of people affected by cancer. My goal is for our partnership to seek solutions to support quality of life for cancer patients and survivors at every step of their journey.”

Currently, a junior at the University of Florida, Gilligan boasts a top-scoring average of 68.88 during the 2022-2023 season, earning accolades such as PING All-American and 2023 Big West Golfer of the Year. His achievements on the golf course include setting a course record at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate in 2023 with a round of 61 and winning the Patriot All-American with a score of 198 (-12), including two rounds of 65. He also won the 2024 Southern Highlands Collegiate, securing an exemption into the 2024 Shriners Children’s Open, a PGA tournament.

“It’s not only awareness that Ian brings, but it’s hope. We believe that Ian will serve as an inspiration to young people who are in that hospital bed today,” Suzanne Stone, Livestrong’s CEO, said. “Our partnership with Ian is part of Livestrong’s focus on adolescents and young adults, who are being diagnosed with cancer at higher rates than ever before. With partners like Ian, we can provide support and solutions for everyone affected by cancer, from patients to caregivers, family, and friends.”

Livestrong has long been committed to improving the quality of life for cancer patients and survivors. The organization’s statistics highlight a 30% increase in cancer diagnoses among young adults over the past 40 years, with 90,000 new cases each year. Despite this, the five-year survival rate has increased, signifying that cancer is no longer a death sentence. Livestrong’s efforts extend to reducing financial burdens, such as fertility preservation costs, through partnerships and dedicated support services.

“People should know that Livestrong is focused on improving the quality of life for anyone dealing with cancer,” Stone said. “Our focus is to make sure that their quality of life is as high as possible and that they have the information to make informed decisions in their life.”

With Gilligan as a partner, Livestrong continues to step into arenas where solutions have yet to be created, ensuring that cancer patients and survivors receive the support they need to thrive.

“Ian is an inspiration to the entire world that you can persevere through any situation,” Noah Moss, Gilligan’s agent, said.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.