Local authors to discuss adventures in the outdoors

Travel North Tahoe Nevada

Incline Village Welcome Center

969 Tahoe Blvd.

Incline Village, NV 89451

Sunday, April 28 from 4-6 p.m.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village Welcome Center will host award-winning, local authors Tim Hauserman and Suzanne Roberts on Sunday, April 28 from 4-6 p.m. Tim Hauserman and Suzanne Roberts will read excerpts from their books and tell stories about their hiking adventures. Books will be available for purchase and can be signed by the authors. The Tahoe Rim Trail will also be at the event to provide information and insight. Light refreshments will be served.

To reserve your FREE spot and to learn more about the event, visit https://northtahoe.activitytickets.com/event/book/18 .

Tim Hauserman will discuss two of his books, Going it Alone and Tahoe Rim Trail.

Going It Alone: Ramblings and Reflections from the Trail is the personal story of the conflict between Tim’s deep love for time alone in the wilderness with the feelings of loneliness and fear he sometimes finds once he gets there. The story combines self-deprecating humor, Stupid Tim Tricks and delightful descriptions of the natural surroundings as Tim hikes on the John Muir Trail, Tahoe Rim Trail and Superior Hiking Trail.

Tahoe Rim Trail: The Official Guide for Hikers, Mountain Bikers, and Equestrians is the official Tahoe Rim Trail guidebook. The book’s fourth edition continues the 20-year tradition of providing all the information you will need to hike, bike or ride the TRT. It provides a detailed description of the trail, information on animals and plants, and tips on water, weather and when to go. Tim has fully completed the TRT four times, the first time in 1999 when he became the 11th member of the Tahoe Rim Trail 165 Mile Club. His love for this amazing trail can be found on every page.

Suzanne Roberts will share excerpts and stories from Almost Somewhere.

Almost Somewhere takes us back to 1993. Suzanne Roberts had just finished college, and when her friend suggested they hike California’s John Muir Trail, the adventure sounded like the perfect distraction from a difficult home life and thoughts about the future. But she never imagined that the twenty-eight-day hike would change her life. Part memoir, part nature writing, part travelogue, Almost Somewhere is Roberts’s account of that hike.

John Muir had written of the Sierra Nevada as a “vast range of light,” and this was exactly what Roberts was looking for. But traveling with two girlfriends, one experienced and unflappable and the other inexperienced and bulimic, she quickly discovered that she needed a new frame of reference. Her story of a month in the backcountry—confronting bears, snowy passes, broken equipment, injuries, and strange men—is as much about finding a woman’s way into outdoor experience as it is about the natural world she so eloquently describes. Candid and funny and, finally, wise, Almost Somewhere is not just the whimsical coming-of-age story of a young woman ill-prepared for a month in the mountains but also the reflection of a distinctly feminine view of nature.

More information about the authors –

Tim Hauserman is a freelance writer and nearly a life-long resident of North Lake Tahoe. He wrote the official guide to the Tahoe Rim Trail, the recently published 4th edition. Tim’s latest book is Going It Alone: Ramblings and Reflections from the Trail. He also wrote Monsters in the Woods: Backpacking with Children and has written hundreds of articles on a variety of topics: travel, outdoor recreation, housing, education, and wildfires.

His writing career began in 2002 with the publication of the Tahoe Rim Trail guidebook which garnered Best Seller status and is considered the primary source for Tahoe Rim Trail users. In 2012, Hauserman won the ‘Best Sports Story’ award from the Nevada Press Association for “Need for Speed” written for the Reno News and Review. He holds a Masters of Regional Planning Degree from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Political Science from California State University, Chico.

Hauserman hikes, bikes, kayaks and canoes until the snow covers the ground, then he can be found cross country skiing or snowshoeing. He teaches at Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area and for twenty years ran the Strider Glider after-school program.

Suzanne Roberts is the author of Almost Somewhere: Twenty-Eight Days on the John Muir Trail (Winner of the 2012 National Outdoor Book Award), Animal Bodies: On Death, Desire, and Other Difficulties (Longlisted for the 2023 PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay), and Bad Tourist: Misadventures in Love and Travel (2020 NATJA Bronze medal), as well as four collections of poems. Named “The Next Great Travel Writer” by National Geographic’s Traveler, Suzanne’s work has been listed as notable in Best American Essays and included in The Best Women’s Travel Writing. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, CNN, Creative Nonfiction, Brevity, The Rumpus, Hippocampus, The Normal School, Narratively, Ploughshares, River Teeth, and elsewhere.

Suzanne is a dual American-British citizen and holds degrees in biology and English from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and a doctorate in literature and the environment from the University of Nevada-Reno. She served as the El Dorado County Poet Laureate (2018-2020) and offers individual writing coaching, manuscript evaluation & editing packages, and in-person and virtual workshops. She lives with her husband in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Mix, Mingle, Meet the Authors, and Get Your Books Signed!

Join April 28 at the Incline Village Welcome Center and hear excerpts from Hauserman’s and Robert’s backpacking memoirs, enjoy a Q & A, and learn about their adventures in the great outdoors.

For more information call Travel North Tahoe Nevada at 775-832-1606.