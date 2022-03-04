Local biathletes score wins at ASC

The sound of rifles popping in the distance could be heard at ASC Training Center on Sunday as a couple of dozen athletes came out to participate in the club’s biathlon competition.

Racing across 10 kilometers, local athlete Sarah Beaulieu proved to be in top form on the skis and with the rifle, finishing with a time of 44 minutes, 0.8 seconds to claim first place. Beaulieu leads the season-long points race.

Sadie Trucker took the win in the youth division with a time of 50:27.3, and local Biathamom Jen Lang-Ree took the top spot in the master’s division with a time of 58:10.1. Lang-Ree leads the season-long points race in the women’s master’s division.

In U15 racing, Megan Lemoine took first on a 6.5-kilometer course with a time of 33:46.5. Anna Feland won the 7.5-kilometer U17 race with a time of 42:56.4.

On the men’s side, Tim Cunningham took first place on the 12.5-kilometer course with a time of 48:09.9. Logan Selander won the youth division, finishing second overall with a time of 52:57.8. Dan Warren won the master’s race with a time of 59:01.7 and is second behind Ted Hulbert in the points race.





In the boys’ U15 division, Huck Anderson captured first place with a time of 33:48.5. Leyton Roberts won the U17 boys’ race with a time of 37:27.3.

ASC Training Center will next host its Biathlon Challenge on March 20.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com