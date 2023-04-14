Local business leaders elected to North Tahoe Community Alliance board

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Eight local business leaders representing West Shore lodging, food & beverage businesses at large, the Tahoe City Downtown Association, Northstar Business Association, Homewood Mountain Club, Northstar California Resort, Everline Resort & Spa and The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe were elected by the North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA)/Chamber of Commerce membership to join the volunteer board of directors for the NTCA.

The members seated will help make recommendations about how to leverage TBID and TOT funds generated in the community. Each will serve a three-year term.

“On behalf of the North Tahoe Community Alliance, I’m excited to welcome our new board, and look forward to collaborating with them on behalf of our residents, businesses, and visitors to find and implement solutions to issues that have broad impact in our community,” said Tony Karwowski, NTCA president and CEO. “This team of volunteer board members bring a wide range of experience and expertise, as well as a deep passion for North Lake Tahoe and knowledge of the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”

The NTCA board of directors guides the work of the organization in its responsibilities under the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID) that focus on destination stewardship and management, marketing, workforce housing and transportation.

The board includes six seats that are designated, five that are elected, five appointed by the Board, and one appointed by the County of Placer, as specified in the NTCA bylaws to reflect both geographic and business sector representation. All board members volunteer their time with no compensation, to help shape and guide the activities of the NTCA.

The members who assumed their board positions at April’s meeting include:

Everline Resort & Spa seat: Manfred Steuerwald

Homewood Mountain Resort seat: Harry Hirsch

Northstar Business Association seat: Doug Burnett, Northstar California

Northstar California Resort seat: Amy Ohran

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe seat: Colin Perry

Tahoe City Downtown Association seat: Melissa Siig, Tahoe Art Haus

West Shore Lodging/Property Management seat: DJ Ewan, Granlibakken

Food & Beverage Businesses At-Large seat: Ray Villaman, Tahoe Restaurant Group

In addition, the full board selected its new executive committee, with Sue Rae Irelan named as Board Chair. Jill Schott will serve as Vice Chair, Ray Villaman will continue as Board Secretary, Dan Tester as Treasurer, and Samir Tuma will contribute to the executive committee as Past-chair.

The balance of the NTCA board includes:

North Shore Lodging / Property Management seat: Jill Schott, Tahoe Moon Properties

North Tahoe Business Association seat: Alyssa Reilly

Olympic Valley Business Association seat: Dan Tester, Granite Peak Management

Palisades Tahoe seat: Mike DeGroff

Placer County Board of Supervisors appointed seat: Sue Rae Irelan

Activity business sector at-large seat: Jim Phelan, Tahoe City Marina

At-large seat: Samir Tuma, Tahoe City Lodge

At-large seat: Dave Wilderotter, Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards

Placer County (non-voting advisory member): Stephanie Holloway

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (non-voting advisory member): Jeff Cowen

The Board of Directors meets the requirements set forth in the TBID Management District Plan (MDP), which includes establishing a Board that reflects the diverse North Lake Tahoe business community and representation from all sectors and geographic regions. Board and committee meetings are open to the public, and the NTCA is committed to fiscal transparency and incorporating public input and participation in all decision-making.

