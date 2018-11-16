Local business spearheading effort to help Camp Fire evacuees, first responders

AdventureSmith Explorations have launched a Tahoe-Truckee effort to support Camp Fire evacuees and first responders in the Paradise area.

"A large core of our business is helping those in need worldwide, but as California residents, we’re also focusing on nearby community support. Our hearts are with Paradise, Chico and surrounding areas affected by the Camp Fire,” a post at the Adventure Smith Facebook page states.

Those interested in donating to the Camp Fire Relief Fund, organized by Golden Valley Bank Community Foundation, can share what they can at the DONATION PAGE.