Local climate advocates host a video contest about climate justice

The La Fuerza Latina Climate Team and the North Tahoe Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby have announced a video contest, the Climate Justice Challenge, for high school students in the Lake Tahoe area. Students are encouraged to submit up to a three-minute video on “what climate justice means to you,” for the chance to win a $150 first prize Second and third prizes will also be awarded. Excerpts from each entered video will be used in a video montage that the La Fuerza Latina Climate Team will create and make available to the community.

The deadline for submitting contest videos is May 27. More information on The Climate Justice Challenge can be found online.

“Participants will not only further their knowledge on climate change but they’ll also help spread awareness of the disparate impact it has on different groups in our society,” said Emmy Vallin, a member of the La Fuerza Latina Climate Team and a local Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteer helping to organize the event. Vallin is a 16-year-old junior at Truckee High School, who has been volunteering with Citizens’ Climate Lobby for the past six months.

“Climate change has caused drought to occur in many areas, including Lake Tahoe. Drought is one of the factors that increases the chances of wildfire, as occurred last summer with the Caldor Fire,” said Laura Bravo, another La Fuerza Latina Climate Team member and Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteer who is a senior at North Tahoe High School. “Events like these help educate and inform more members of our community and show our members of Congress the high level of concern among young people about climate change,” she added.

La Fuerza Latina is a nonprofit organization that provides college guidance and academic enrichment opportunities to under-represented students in the Truckee Tahoe Unified School District. Citizens’ Climate lobby is a national, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with local chapters across the country, including the North Tahoe area. It is focused on building political will for national climate solutions and training volunteers to become effective climate advocates. In addition to hosting events like these, the North Tahoe Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby regularly communicates with our members of Congress about climate solutions they can support.

Source: Citizens’ Climate Lobby