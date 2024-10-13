Local climate advocates host author, pediatrician Debra Hendrickson, MD on the health effects of climate change on children

Where: Truckee Town Hall Council Chamber, When: October 23, 2024 / 6:30 – 8 p.m. Cost: FREE How to participate: Open to the public

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) will host a discussion on children’s health and climate change by author and pediatrician Debra Hendrickson, MD in Truckee on October 23 at Truckee Town Hall. Dr. Hendrickson will also be signing copies of her new book, The Air They Breathe, A Pediatrician on the Front Lines of Climate Change, about the health impacts of climate change on children.

Dr. Hendrickson is a board-certified pediatrician practicing in Reno. She is a Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Nevada School of Medicine, and is a Fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics, a member of the AAP’s Council on Environmental Health, and a founding member of Nevada Clinicians for Climate Action. Before attending medical school, she worked for ten years as an environmental analyst.

The event will include a presentation by Dr. Hendrickson on the health effects of climate change on children, followed by a Q & A and book signing.

“As a mom, I’m really interested in learning more about how climate change is affecting my children, so I’m excited to hear Dr. Hendrickson’s presentation,” said Jaena Bloomquist, a local mother of two and writer who has been a volunteer with CCL since 2022.

In addition to hosting events like these, the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby regularly meets with members of Congress to urge them to support federal policy that will help reduce climate pollution.

“Here in the Tahoe area, we’re already feeling the impact of climate change,” said Meg Heim, North Tahoe Citizens’ Climate Lobby chapter co-leader. “Events like these help educate more members of our community and show our members of Congress that we’re ready for climate action.”

The presentation is co-sponsored by the Town of Truckee, the Climate Transformation Alliance, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Sierra Community House, Sierra Business Council, 100% Renewable Truckee and Elders Climate Action, Northern California.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a national nonprofit organization with local chapters across the country. The group has been the primary catalyst for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. To learn more about our work, visit citizensclimatelobby.org .