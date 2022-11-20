Local climate advocates host health, climate change community forum

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, together with the Town of Truckee and the Sierra Business Council, will host a free community forum, from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7, at Truckee town Hall, on “Our Planet’s Health is Our Health: the Health Effects of Climate Change and What We Can Do About It.”

The event will include five speakers, all physicians with expertise in the effects of climate change on the health of our community members.

Brad Miller, MD, is an internist and a member of CCL’s Health Action Team.

Kenneth Cutler, MD, is a pediatrician and former Nevada County Public Health Officer.

Lee Ballance, MD, is an emergency medicine doctor and a member of CCL’s Health Action Team.

Sarah Woerner, MD, is a pediatrician and international medical volunteer who practices at Western Sierra Medical Clinic.

Elizabeth Haase, MD, is a psychiatrist on the UNR School of Medicine faculty, Medical Director of Psychiatry at Carson Tahoe Hospital, and a Steering Committee Member of the Climate Psychiatry Alliance.

The presentations will be followed by a discussion in which community members can ask questions. Attendees will leave with a new understanding of how climate change may be affecting their health and that of their loved ones.

“Health is a shared human value, and climate change is a health threat,” said Deirdre Henderson, group leader of the North Tahoe CCL chapter. “Those of us who have lived through periods of dangerous wildfire smoke have become acutely aware of this. This community forum is an opportunity to learn more about the latest research on the health risks of climate pollution and why climate action is an opportunity to improve public health.” Henderson is a lawyer, mother and grandmother who has been a CCL volunteer since 2013.

Truckee Mayor Courtney Henderson acknowledged the significance of the event for the community: “It is forums like this one that drive local cooperation and provoke innovative ideas to tackle important issues. Climate change impacts all of us and we will be able to do more if we work together, learn from different experiences and expertise, and explore solutions that fit our unique community.”

Town Hall is located at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.